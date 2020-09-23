Asus released its first Android 11 beta build last week — not for the latest ZenFone 7 line but yesteryear’s ZenFone 6. It’s not typical for companies to treat their older models with latest Android updates before their current flagships, but nothing seems to be going straight in 2020, so what the heck. The ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are at last catching up with their predecessor as they’re now getting their own Android 11 beta program, which you can sign up for right away.
The ZenFone 7's Android 11 beta program is open for anyone who meets a few basic requirements, like owning either a ZenFone 7 (ZS670KS) or ZenFone 7 Pro (ZS671KS) whose bootloader isn’t unlocked. You must also be active on the Asus ZenTalk forum and provide regular feedback in English. Beta testers will be required to assess all beta releases and send in private bug reports.
If you meet these prerequisites, you can fill out your details under Enroll in the Beta Test Program (appearing in firmware version 29.12.18.16), found in the System update section of the Settings app (below). You have until October 5, 2020 (CST) to register your ZenFone 7 for the Android 11 beta.
Asus will likely roll out Android 11 beta to selected participants only after the application window closes. You can expect this build to include all Android 11 goodies along with any additional features that Asus introduced for the ZenFone 6 last week. This beta round should ideally be followed by a public beta, only after which you can expect the stable channels to open.
- Source:
- Asus
- Via:
- XDA
Comments