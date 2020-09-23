Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It would appear things have picked up quite a bit, and so I have a bunch of app and game sales to share with everyone today, including a few standouts. First up is Traffix, a delightful minimal puzzler from InfinityGames. Next up is Siege of Dragonspear, the latest adventure in the Baldur's Gate tale. And last but not least is Sir Questionnaire, an enjoyable hack and slash game filled with loot. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 55 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Current Internet Usage Speed & Data Counter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Analog Sky - Palette Sky- Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dictomer. English Words Vocabulary Trainer Quiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Todo Task Reminder Pro + Widget $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hallows Eve $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vocal For Local - Indian App Store $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buggy Backup Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diary that is securely saved locally - DAYPOP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drums Engineer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Adventures in Elikiku $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Collector 3D - Fun endless running hyper casual $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Arrow Hit $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Glidey - Relaxing brain puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Peppa Pig: Theme Park $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Quizio PRO: Quiz Trivia game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dark legend of war 1945 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lurs-Abenteuer $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- War 1944 VIP : World War II $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Olmo - Premium Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Yomira - Premium Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
Sale
Apps
- Face Generator E-1337 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- VIP Notes - notepad with encryption text and files $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cam Scanner Pro: PDF Doc Scan $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ultra GPS Logger $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Image Optimizer & Compressor 2020 Recommended $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music Player Premium $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smoke - quit Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FolderSync Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Recorder Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sir Questionnaire $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Traffix $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Seul (Alone) The entrée - Text Based Thriller CYOA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Survival Horror-Number 752 (Out of isolation) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- cress pro $2.10 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zebra Dodge $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fait – The Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Japanese Visual Novel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- App for GeoGuessr $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers (Ad-Free) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Agenda for Total Launcher $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Element Theme Total Launcher $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ENIX - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flattered for Total Launcher $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Starboard for Total Launcher $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
