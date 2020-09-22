Noise-cancelling technology has become more accessible over the past few years thanks to decent budget options like Tribit's QuietPlus 72. Anker makes solid headphones as well, and the company's latest sale is tough to beat. From now until tomorrow, you can pick up a pair of Anker Life 2 headphones with active noise-cancellation from Newegg for just $35.99 — a 45% discount.

Like other noise-canceling headphones, the Life 2 block out unwanted ambient noise like overhead fans and street traffic. Combined with 40mm drivers that deliver dynamic and detailed sound, the audio quality here is hard to beat at this low a price. There's even a bass boosting button for those who like their music to get down and dirty. Phone calls should have great clarity thanks to the built-in mic that also offers noise cancellation. Unfortunately, the Life 2 charge via micro-USB, eschewing the modern USB-C standard.

While some over-the-ears headphones can get a little uncomfy after extended listening sessions, the Life 2 combat ear fatigue with memory foam ear cushions. You'll be able to keep them on for up to 30 hours with ANC activated wirelessly, or for up to 60 hours thanks to the included AUX cable. And with ANC off, they don't even need a charge when listening in wired mode. Noise-cancellation, long battery life, and a sturdy hardshell case included make the Anker Life 2 an excellent pair of everyday headphones — especially for $35.99.