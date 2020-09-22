Google is getting a good injection of Disney magic today with Disney+ shows now playing on smart displays and some new attire for your Nest Mini speaker.

If you have a Google smart display, you're now able to link your Disney+ account — tap on your avatar in the Assistant app, then hit the Services tab (Pixel owners may not need to do that) and scroll to Videos & Photos to see the integration — then say "Hey Google, play 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum" on Disney+" to start watching a smooth guy talk about designer sneakers or something.

If you don't see that option as we don't at the moment, you can always Cast to those displays from the Disney+ app on your phone.

Dressing up the playroom? Google Nest Mini owners can also accessorize their speaker with a new Mickey Mouse kit from OtterBox featuring a base with his trademark red overalls and some clip-on ears. The Google Store is selling it now for $20.