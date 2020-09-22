Qualcomm is one of the leading chipset suppliers for Android devices, and today its portfolio is getting a little bigger. The company's latest 7-series processor, the Snapdragon 750G, focuses on delivering expanded support for 5G and HDR-capable gaming performance — as well as some major AI advancements in audio.

The 750G is the first chipset from Qualcomm to feature its new AI Engine-powered echo cancellation and background noise suppression. This should help improve call quality and reduce noises like construction sounds and barking dogs. The 750G is also capable of "slow talk," which slows down speech without affecting other characteristics, and whisper mode, which boosts quieter input speech for greater volume and clarity.

Qualcomm's new chipset also brings the usual minor performance improvements when compared with the previous generation. Due to the upgraded GPU and CPU, the 750G processor can achieve mildly better performance than the 730G. Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Game Color Plus are also onboard. Of course, Qualcomm is touting the new chip's 5G abilities — it supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G.

We should see new devices powered by the 750G hitting the market before the end of the year. Maybe 5G will be a little more useful by then?