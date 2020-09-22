Details about Google's upcoming Pixel 5 have been trickling out over the past few months. We've already seen 3D renders, a handful of real-life photos, and some specifications. WinFuture has now confirmed many of the phone's hardware features, giving us a better look at what to expect this fall.

WinFuture reports that the Pixel 5 will have a 6-inch OLED screen, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. That places it between the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in size, which had screens measuring 5.7 inches and 6.3 inches, respectively. There's also no more top bezel, which makes the phone look sleeker, but also seems to mark the end of the motion-sensing Soli functionality. Soli isn't mentioned in the official specs sheet obtained by WinFuture, and at the phone's lower price, it's not too surprising. There's still a fingerprint sensor on the back for authentication.

The report once again confirms that the Pixel 5 will ship with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, and also states the phone will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's no mention of additional storage configurations, but 128GB was the maximum option for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The Titan M security module from previous Pixel phones is also present.

Press renders of the Pixel 5 (Source: WinFuture)

WinFuture was also able to share detailed information about the Pixel 5's cameras. The main 12.2MP camera with a Sony sensor is the same setup as last year, with an aperture of f/1.7, a 77-degree FOV, and electronic/software image stabilization. As previously rumored, the Pixel 4's secondary telephoto lens has been swapped out for a wide-angle camera on the Pixel 5. The front camera is 8MP, with an f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree FOV. Most notably, the main camera can record 1080p @ 240FPS and 4K @ 60FPS, making this Google's first phone with 4K 60FPS recording.

The Pixel 5 will reportedly ship with a 4,080mAh battery, but fast charging is still limited to the same 18W speed as previous models. While that's certainly fast, it doesn't match the 25W speed offered by the Galaxy Note20, nor the OnePlus 8's 30W charging. We saw hints of reverse wireless charging support (where the phone can charge another device wirelessly) all the way back in February, and WinFuture has confirmed the Pixel 5 will support both regular and reverse wireless charging.

Finally, the Pixel 5 will allegedly come in two colors — green and black — and will cost £629 in Europe. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL were priced at £669 and €899 at launch, compared to $799 and $899 in the United States, so it seems likely the Pixel 5 will cost under $700 in the US.