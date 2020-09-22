You've probably got plenty of USB-C devices kicking around by this point. You want to keep those suckers charged, and you want to do it quickly. If you're looking for a fast charging solution on the cheap, you're in luck: Aukey's 63W dual-port USB-C charger is on sale for just $21 ($9 off) at Amazon with an on-page coupon and promo code.

Aukey's charger promises to charge phones at 18W and laptops at up to 60W, lowered to 45W when using both charging ports. That's some pretty quick charging, especially for two devices at once. Aukey also claims that with its gallium nitride power chip it can deliver up to five times the energy savings and 20 times improved performance compared to silicon chips, if you're into that sort of thing.

With dual USB-C charging and up to 63W of power delivery, this is a pretty darn good deal — I might pick one up for myself. If you're on the lookout for a fast charger on the cheap, grab Aukey's 63W dual-port USB-C charger for just $21 ($9 off) at Amazon today — just remember to check off the coupon on the product page and enter code "SI928FT8" at checkout to get your full discount.