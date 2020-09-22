Amazon's 4K Fire TV stick is a decent option for a self-contained 4K media streaming device, but the company's cheapest 1080p model is... not good. It was underpowered and slow when it was released, and it hasn't seen a hardware upgrade in four years (not counting when Amazon started bundling a voice remote). A new 1080p streaming stick might finally be on the way, according to a new rumor.

WinFuture now reports that Amazon is working on a new budget Fire TV device, intended to replace the current 1080p model marked as "currently unavailable" on Amazon. It will be called the "Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite," though no information about the hardware is known yet. Images of the device show a slightly-modified remote, which removes the power on/off button and all volume controls. There is a new button with a TV icon, but it's not clear what purpose it serves.

WinFuture believes the new Fire TV Stick could launch as soon as tomorrow (September 23rd), so we probably won't have to wait long to learn more. Google has been prepping its own updated TV dongle, but it will likely be more expensive than whatever Amazon releases. Let's just hope the Fire TV gets more than 1GB RAM and 8GB storage this time around.