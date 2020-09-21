OnePlus has announced the date for its next phone launch — the OnePlus 8T will be revealed at a livestreamed event on Wednesday, October 14, at 7AM PST (10AM EST, 3PM BST). It's been rumored that only a single phone will be launched in with 8T branding, and that looks all but confirmed as it's referred to in the singular (rather than series) throughout today's announcement.

The company is remaining tight-lipped about what to expect from the OnePlus 8T, but don't worry, we're sure it will dripfeed the specs and features on an almost daily basis between now and the middle of next month. It will apparently include "a range of new and improved technologies what will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights."

We're expecting a modest upgrade over the regular OnePlus 8, with a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Camera hardware is also likely to be improved, and unofficial renders based on internal schematics point to a new layout for the rear lenses. The front looks very much as before, however.

On October 14, the OnePlus 8T event will be hosted at oneplus.com/global/launch. Let's see if there's anything left to actually announce when the time comes.