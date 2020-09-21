Microsoft formally launched its xCloud game streaming service last week, allowing users to stream console games right from their Android phones — and Android TVs, even if unofficially. Now the company is releasing a big update for the Xbox mobile app that includes brand new features, including the ability for everyone to stream console games to their phones with Xbox remote play.

The new update is a complete revamp from the ground up. According to the company, the focus is on letting gamers stay connected to friends as well as games, no matter what device they prefer to use. A new unified notification inbox is home to party invites, messages, and more, so users can stay in touch whether they're chiming in from console, PC, or mobile.

There's also a new take on the sharing feature that should make sharing game clips and console screenshots much simpler, plus the ability to pin your best highlights right to your profile. And last but very much not least, Xbox remote play (aka Xbox Console Streaming) is now open to everyone — not just Xbox Insiders. That means you can stream your console games straight from your phone for gaming on the go.

Check out the new update for yourself directly from APK Mirror or the Play Store now.