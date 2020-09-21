Whether you're at home or on the go, having a pair of noise-cancelling headphones makes it easier to block out distractions while focusing on the sounds you choose. Sony's new WH-1000XM4 include top-of-the-line ANC, multi-device pairing, and all-day battery life. The headphones normally retail for $349.99, but you can get them for 30% right now from Verizon — as long as you're willing to buy two other accessories, too.

Verizon is having an accessories sale that lets customers save 30% off three items, making the new XM4 headphones from Sony a steal at just $245. Of course, you've got to buy two additional accessories in order to get the discount. Unfortunately, not just any accessory will qualify. (Sad face — pop sockets don't work.) The cheapest way to go is to pick up a couple of 19.99 phone cases. If you're actually in the market for additional accessories, definitely go for something you can use.

When Sony released the XM3 last year, we found they really lived up to the hype. This year's XM4 adds in new smart features and delivers on the same basics that made the XM3 great. Newly released products like this don't go on sale often — that's why this Verizon offer might be the cheapest way to get ahold of the XM4 that we'll see for a while.