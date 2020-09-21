From watching the big game to checking out the latest award-winning TV series, a quality television set can up the experience from good to great. Today, Amazon is offering a 75" 4K HDR Samsung Smart TV with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for $1,199.99 — that's $300 off the MSRP.

This Samsung QN75Q60RAFXZA Q60 Series (2019) TV packs superb picture quality into a large 75" screen size. It boasts 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space powered by "quantum dots" that brings a depth that makes ordinary details extraordinary. And of course, it's 4K HDR10+ compatible.

Ambient mode is here to compliment your space by displaying artsy visuals or the latest news instead of just a black screen. There's also a "real game enhancer" that makes for smoother visuals by preventing tearing and stuttering. More smart features include OneRemote, Bixby onboard, SmartThings home control, and smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. But the best part of all might be that this TV is equipped with Samsung's Clean Cable Solution, which promises to wrangle all your messy cords into submission. Now that's something worth buying!