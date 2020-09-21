Most 5G phones are exorbitantly expensive right now, but if you want to try the latest and greatest in network tech out without having to drop one or two grand, Samsung's 5G-equipped Galaxy A line is a good option. The top dog in the Galaxy A family, the A71 5G, is currently available for $499.99 on Amazon — that's $100 off MSRP for a phone that just came out.

The Galaxy A71 5G is equipped with a 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 765G, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, a quad rear camera setup (64MP primary + 5MP depth + 5MP macro + 12MP ultrawide), a 32MP front-facing camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. Other notable features include an honest-to-goodness 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock. In our review, we liked the display, the battery life, and the camera setup, but noted that the plastic body scratches easily, there's no IP rating, no wireless charging, and a poor speaker. Overall, though, this is a great phone for the money.

This phone just came out (our review was published eight days ago), so a $100 discount this soon for an already decently priced phone is pretty enticing. Amazon ships and sells this, and even offers free one-day Prime shipping depending on where you live. Hit the link below to pick one up.