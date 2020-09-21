Samsung officially released several new 5G-enabled devices last week, including the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Tab S7 . It offered up some solid deals on the new items— but now the company is upping the ante for customers who are in the market for more than merely one new gadget. From now until October 3, it's possible to receive 25% off an item when you buy two or more Samsung products — but there is a catch.

The eligible purchased products must be from different categories that Samsung has laid out. There are three, to be specific: home appliances, home entertainment, and mobile products. Home appliances include things like refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves, while TVs, soundbars, monitors, and SSDs fall under home entertainment. The mobile category comprises the usual stuff we're all interested in: phones, smartwatches, tablets, Chromebooks, and accessories like headphones.

So if you order a Galaxy smartphone along with a new Samsung TV, you'll be eligible to receive 25% off the pre-tax purchase price of the cheapest item in the form of a Samsung Prepaid Mastercard. That's not a bad deal, especially if you're in need of a new dishwasher and tablet at the same time. The products can be purchased from any authorized Samsung dealer or retailer, so you aren't just limited to shopping on Samsung's website. Just make sure you save your receipts since you'll need to register and submit them by December 2, 2020.