When the Samsung Galaxy S20+ launched, it was $1,200 — a darn good phone at a darn high price. The price has dropped a bit to $1,000, but wouldn't it be nice to pay even less? If you want the flagship experience without paying the price, you can grab the dual-SIM international model of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for just $635 on eBay.

Because this is the international model, it will be running the Exynos 990 chipset, rather than the Snapdragon 865. The phone is also unlocked for GSM networks only, meaning it won't work on networks like Verizon and Sprint — make sure you're on a GSM network, like AT&T or T-Mobile, rather than CDMA, before purchasing. If you can look past these downsides, you'll still be getting a heck of a phone for the price.

The S20+ has a 6.7" AMOLED display, alongside a 64 MP telephoto lens which records at up to 8K resolution. The phone also comes with 12 MP wide angle and ultra-wide lenses. The international model has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, giving it a bit less memory than the US model.

Aside from the few drawbacks of the international model, you're still getting a solid phone and the flagship experience for $365 less than the US model will run you. Grab a dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Gray or Cloud Blue for just $635 on eBay today.