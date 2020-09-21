There's a lot of great stuff to say about the Samsung Galaxy Note20. It's got great performance, a decent camera, the S Pen — unfortunately, what it doesn't have is a great price, still sitting at $1,000 MSRP. If you're looking for the flagship experience at a discount, Microsoft has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 listed on sale for just $800 ($200 off) on eBay.

The Note20 is a powerhouse of a phone, and you get a number of great features with it. The phone has a 12.0 MP front-facing camera, and a whopping 64.0 MP rear-facing, with a telephoto lens. You also get facial recognition, fast wireless charging, and the handy, updated S Pen. On top of all that, you get 5G connectivity along with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. Even with these features, it's still quite expensive at $1,000. Luckily, this discount brings the price down to a more realistic figure.

The Note20 is a great phone that feels a lot more obtainable at a $200 discount than at its normal, lofty price. If you've been eyeing this phone for a while, now might just be the time to pounce. Get the Samsung Galaxy Note20 in Mystic Gray for just $800 ($200 off) at eBay today.