Google Pay’s Indian edition has been growing strong, and even expanded overseas recently to bring a similar experience to shoppers in Singapore. The app got a Material design facelift not too long ago and picked up a much-requested payment option just yesterday. Keeping up with that pace, Google has now rewritten the Pay India app from the ground up, bringing a few visual tweaks along with a host of under-the-hood changes to beta users.

The latest open beta version of Google Pay India is now based on Flutter — Google’s own cross-platform application framework that, in a nutshell, makes it easier for developers to write multi-platform apps. Stadia’s mobile apps, for instance, were created using Flutter and Dart. Google took up the herculean task of rewriting a constantly evolving app like Pay to ensure interface uniformity across Android and iOS while also making the deployment flow more efficient.

🤩 @GooglePay rewrites their mobile app with @FlutterDev! Are you in India or Singapore? Test this version on Android and iOS. When #GooglePay fully migrates, it will be one of the largest @FlutterDev deployments. Learn why Google Pay chose Flutter → https://t.co/RK3AbtcF71 pic.twitter.com/ldOnxEHNSs — Google Developers (@googledevs) September 19, 2020

While all that happens under the hood, this beta does bring some visible changes to end-users in the form of a slightly tweaked UI. Google Pay’s in-app features themselves remain unchanged, though their look and feel has received a facelift, as you can see in the comparative screenshots below. You’ll notice that the Offers, Rewards, and Settings pages have all undergone a redesign, while Google’s trademark Product Sans font is abundantly used across the board.

In each of these pairs, the left screenshot shows the old stable version, with the right one showing the corresponding page in the new beta.

The most prominent omission from this beta release is the support for NFC-based card payments, which is understandable since the feature only officially landed on the stable app yesterday. Other than that, the app now stars with a gray splash screen superimposed with a retouched GPay logo (as shown in the hero image), hinting at the incoming dark mode.

All these changes are already live in Google Pay’s beta app version 112.1.4. If you’re in India or Singapore, you can either join the beta program from the Play Store or download this beta version directly from APK Mirror to test out the rewritten app. Following Google Pay India, the app's international version is also expected to receive a similar Flutter treatment. This has led to further speculation that Google may merge both Pay apps into one, but there’s no official confirmation on this yet.