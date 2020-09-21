Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear sales have picked up a bit since the weekend, and so I have more than a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Golf Peaks, an excellent puzzler themed around golf. Next up is RowRow, a challenging puzzle game filled with brain teasers. And if you're looking for something with a bit more atmosphere and story, then the gorgeous adventure game Heal: Pocket Edition is a great choice. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 34 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games