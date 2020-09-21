Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear sales have picked up a bit since the weekend, and so I have more than a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Golf Peaks, an excellent puzzler themed around golf. Next up is RowRow, a challenging puzzle game filled with brain teasers. And if you're looking for something with a bit more atmosphere and story, then the gorgeous adventure game Heal: Pocket Edition is a great choice. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 34 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Do Not Disturb - Call Blocker - Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aveyond 3-1: Lord of Twilight $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Infinite Loop Puzzle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ludo Game Multiplayer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] WeaponWar : Idle Merge Weapon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Summer Pro - Ad Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Silent $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- WiFi Speed Test Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NineRiFt Pro $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Total Launcher Key $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BRAINAURAL Binaural Beats brain therapy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oscilloscope 🔊 Sound Visualizer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- POW Cartoon Sounds $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speccy - Spectrum Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Thai Phrasebook PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tinnitus Therapy - Stop the ringing in your ears $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Calculator Note (Quick Memo) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Maker - Pixel Art Painter $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudoku Ultimate(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aveyond 1: Rhen's Quest $7.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aveyond 2: Ean's Quest $7.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aveyond 3-2: Gates of Night $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aveyond 3-3: The Lost Orb $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aveyond 3-4: The Darkthrop Prophecy $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Age of Civilizations $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HIDDEN SHIELDS $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Hospital VI - Child of Evil (Horror story) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GET HER BACK: Adventure & Shooter At It's Best $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Emui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Painting - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Icon Pack Creator - create your icon pack anywhere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- MINOR Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MINOR Laser Clock Widget $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- [Substratum] DARC $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flare $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lucent KWGT - Translucence Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color OS - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MiUX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
