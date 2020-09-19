This story was originally published and last updated .
OnePlus is on its 18th OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, and this update primarily focuses on improving the gaming experience. It does come with a few other fixes and minor additions, as well as the latest September security patch.
Here's the changelog:
- System
- Fixed the known issues with screen recorder
- Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.09
- Updated GMS package to 2020.08
- Game space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
- Community
- Add the Best Answer function, which allows you to mark others' answers. Best Answer will also be rewarded with experience points
- Add mall function, you can buy mobile phones and other OnePlus products more conveniently
- Optimized the log information capture function
As mentioned, Open Beta 18 for the OP7 line is mostly gaming-focused. It adds a new toolbox to switch how notifications are handled, as well as a small quick reply window for WhatsApp and something to prevent accidental touches. There's also some new OnePlus Community-related stuff that the most dedicated OnePlus fans can see above.
The update is available now via OTA to those already running the Open Beta. Alternatively, if you're still on a stable build and would like to join the beta, you can download the full Open Beta 18 file here.
The same update has now made its way to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro in the form of OxygenOS Open Beta 8. The changelog remains the same. The OTA should be rolling out now, but it's available on the downloads page as well.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
