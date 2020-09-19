LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM for Android devices, bringing new OS versions to phones and tablets that have long since been unsupported. The Pixel lineup has mostly been ignored by the project, outside of the original models, but now nearly every Google-made phone is receiving official builds of LineageOS.

LineageOS 17.1, based on Android 10, arrived on the original Pixel and Pixel XL earlier this year. After a handful of builds were released based on Android 9 Pie, the Pixel 2 (walleye) and Pixel 2 XL (taimen) are now also supported on LineageOS 17.1. The Pixel 3 (blueline), Pixel 3 XL (crosshatch), Pixel 4 (flame), Pixel 4 XL (coral), and Pixel 3a (sargo) have also been added to the official roster over the past few days.

That leaves the Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 4a as the only remaining devices that don't have official Lineage support. There's already a wiki page for the 3a XL, and it has been added to the list of build targets, but downloads are not live yet.

On an unrelated note, the G7 Play (channel) and G7 Power (ocean) have also been added to the list of LineageOS 17.1 devices. It's always nice to see more budget devices on the roster.