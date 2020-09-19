We have good news for the emoji enthusiasts among you all: 217 new emoji have made it to the final Emoji 13.1 list, meaning that you'll soon have some more faces to send to your friends in text messages. Many of these are just skin tone variations, but there are some completely new emoji.

As a recap for those of you who haven't been following the emoji saga as of late, Emoji 13.1 was created as an interim release due to the delay of Emoji 14.0, which was caused by the pandemic. We last heard about Emoji 13.1 a couple of days ago when Google's versions of the emoji were shown off. The final list of 217 emoji for Emoji 13.1 includes a face letting out a sigh, a face hidden in the clouds, a dizzy face, a mending heart, a heart on fire, a bearded man, and a bearded woman. There are also several different skin tones for new couple's emoji. You can view all of them below.

Given that Emoji 13.0 hasn't even made it to many devices (Google and Samsung recently pushed them to theirs), it'll be a while until 13.1 hits our phones and tablets. Expect it to arrive sometime in 2021.