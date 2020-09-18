Verizon was in the news earlier this week when the company announced it was buying Tracfone for around $6.25 billion in cash and stocks. Now big red has taken the lid off a few more newsworthy items: the company is adding a new connected device plan and simplifying plan options for smartwatches.

The new Unlimited Plus plan allows customers to use 30GB of premium LTE for hotspots, tablets, and laptops. It also comes with unlimited access to Verizon's 5G UW network for devices that support it — like Samsung's new S7 tablets.

Here's the current state of Verizon's connected device plans.

Along with Unlimited Plus, Verizon has simplified the plan options for connected smartwatches, setting all plans at $10/month. That price stays the same no matter if a watch is used with a standalone plan or NumberShare, which lets users share one number across multiple devices. Current standalone smartwatch plan customers will automatically see the new lower pricing.