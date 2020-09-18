We got our hands on Microsoft's Surface Duo last month, but we weren't allowed to give it the ol' bend test. Now that the device has been released into the wild, YouTuber Zack JerryRigEverything Nelson tried it out in one of his infamous durability videos — and the results are a little surprising.

The Surface Duo might be an expensive phone that most people probably shouldn't buy, but that doesn't mean it's exempt from the trials and tribulations other devices have to go through on Zack's channel. While the scratch test is nothing new (it's Gorilla Glass 5, so "deeper grooves appear at a level 7"), the bend test reveals an unexpected result.

The Surface Duo is a very svelte device compared to other foldables, and that thinness shows — the phone flexes more than Popeye after a can of spinach. But despite having a plastic frame, it manages to hold together. How? Thanks to the well-crafted metal hinge that is strong enough to keep its two halves whole. Still, I wouldn't recommend sitting on the Surface Duo unless you want to be the owner of the world's first foldable phone with a permanently curved screen.