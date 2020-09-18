When the OnePlus 5 had 4K electronic image stabilization (EIS) added shortly after launch back in 2017, we were pretty amazed with the results. Unfortunately, OnePlus disabled EIS for the OP5 and OP5T back in May due to a bug. Four months later, OnePlus is clarifying why exactly owners are stuck with shaky video and a dated security patch.
According to an update posted on the OnePlus Forums, the team discovered "a serious bug related to the communication module" that could "seriously affect the user experience." It also apparently required a lot of discussion with carriers, further causing delays. OnePlus says that it should have been sharing progress updates with users and will do so now, though it's unable to provide any ETA beyond saying, "We will continue to do our best to solve the bug ASAP and also share the progress with you once we have an update on the release plan."
You can read the full explanation in the source link below. Here's hoping that OnePlus doesn't take another four months to resolve the issue.
