Samsung is getting better with updates in general, but that doesn't seem to apply to carrier variants of its mid-range tablets. AT&T has just pushed the Android 10 update to the Galaxy Tab S5e (SM-T727A), months after it started rolling out to models in other regions.
This Android 10 update carries build number QP1A.190711.020.T727AUCU1BTH2. It brings One UI 2.1, which is a slightly better version of One UI 2.0 with Quick Share file sharing and a Single Take camera mode. It also comes with the (already slightly dated) August security patch.
The update weighs in at around 2GB, so make sure you have enough storage to download it. It should be rolling out now; you may want to manually check for it in the settings if you haven't yet gotten it.
Source: AT&T
- AT&T
