Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time once again to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. It looks like discounted icons are the name of the game today, thanks to a plethora of releases from coccco28. Rest assured, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone, including the idle clicker A Dark Room. If you're looking for something a little more relaxing, then perhaps the hidden object game Hidden Through Time is more your speed. Of course, if you prefer puzzle-based adventure games, Robot Gentleman's 60 Parsecs is definitely worth picking up. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Learn Italian with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Crypt-It - Encrypt, Share, Decrypt $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Manor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Toy Of War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. TV Cast Pro $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Character Maker -How to draw $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. NION Face Match (face recognition) $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. DartPro - Darts Scorer $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. A Dark Room ® $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Random Dungeon & Map Generator for D&D 5e & PF 1 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Takelshin $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. 60 Parsecs! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Danmaku Unlimited 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Zeon 25 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Queen's Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
  21. Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Athys $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Dark Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Era White Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Evolution $1.99 -> $1.30; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Evolution Grey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Evolution Red $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. 0Ground2 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Rustic $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days