Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time once again to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. It looks like discounted icons are the name of the game today, thanks to a plethora of releases from coccco28. Rest assured, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone, including the idle clicker A Dark Room. If you're looking for something a little more relaxing, then perhaps the hidden object game Hidden Through Time is more your speed. Of course, if you prefer puzzle-based adventure games, Robot Gentleman's 60 Parsecs is definitely worth picking up. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn Italian with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crypt-It - Encrypt, Share, Decrypt $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Manor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Toy Of War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- TV Cast Pro $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Character Maker -How to draw $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NION Face Match (face recognition) $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- DartPro - Darts Scorer $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- A Dark Room ® $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Random Dungeon & Map Generator for D&D 5e & PF 1 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Takelshin $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 60 Parsecs! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zeon 25 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Queen's Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Athys $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era White Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evolution $1.99 -> $1.30; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evolution Grey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evolution Red $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- 0Ground2 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
