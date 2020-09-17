Last month, we saw an extensive leak about the Sony Xperia 5 II, an upcoming flagship that looked more or less like a smaller Xperia 1 II. Now, the company's gone and made it official: the Xperia 5 II will be available later this year for $950.

Sony's confirmed everything from August's leak and then some: the 5 II will come equipped with a Snapdragon 865, eight gigs of RAM, a 4,000 milliamp-hour battery, and either 128 or 256 gigabytes of storage. Its display will have a 120Hz refresh rate — a welcome improvement over the Xperia 1 II's 60Hz panel — with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It'll also have a headphone jack, something both the Xperia 1 II and the original Xperia 5 lacked, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Despite packing a 5G-capable (and expensive) chipset, the Sony Xperia 5 II will not support 5G networks in the US.

Specs CPU Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB Display 6.1" 21:9 1080p OLED, 120Hz Rear cameras 12MP f/1.7 primary, 12MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Front camera "8MP" Storage 128GB or 256GB, expandable by MicroSD Battery 4,000 mAh Color Black Dimensions 6.2 x 2.7 x 0.3" / 158 x 68 x 8mm Weight 5.75 oz / 163g Misc IP65/68 water resistance, headphone jack, Google Assistant button

Sony's putting a lot of emphasis on the phone's cameras. The company says that the Xperia 5 II has the "first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone," which can be played back at 5x slow motion (which shakes out to a cinematic 24 frames per second). It'll also have all the "pro" options Sony smartphone fans have come to expect.

You'll be able to order the Xperia 5 II starting September 29 for "about $950." Phones are expected to ship on December 4. If you order by November 29, you'll also get a free gaming headset, a 10,000 mAh power bank, and some in-game currency for Call of Duty Mobile.

The Xperia 5 II's hardware and (relatively) compact size look like a very appealing package. It's just a shame the phone will be so expensive — especially with an outdated version of Android and no 5G support.