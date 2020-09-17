Asmodee Digital is best known for bringing many board games to Android thanks to its penchant for creating worthwhile digital ports of physical games. Despite the fact that board games are now more popular than ever, it would seem Asmodee has already worked through its catalog of easily-recognizable titles, such as Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne. This means Scythe: Digital Edition might not have the same name recognition as its forebearers, but it's still a quality release that captures the physical version's asymmetric competitive play.

Above, you can watch a short trailer for Scythe: Digital Edition, though it's hard to grasp what the gameplay offers from the video. More or less, this is an asymmetric competitive game that supports 1-5 players, though it also sports many familiar 4X mechanics. Each player will start with different resources at different starting locations but are free to conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, and build structures, making for a very open experience where player-choice matters.

Since this is a competitive game, the title includes pass-and-play for local multiplayer, but online play is also supported. Heck, you can even play solo if you wish, which is nice to see for those that don't currently have anyone to play with. Like the majority of Asmodee Digital games, Scythe: Digital Edition is a premium release, and it's available for $8.99, which is $11 cheaper than the Steam version. There are no ads or in-app purchases included, so what you see is what you get.

All in all, if you're a board game fanatic, or simply enjoy quality ports of enjoyable board games, Scythe: Digital Edition is a worthwhile release on Android. While the title could use a little more polish when it comes to the interface, everything works as expected, so it's hard to knock the game for a complicated UI. Sure, some may scoff at the $9 price-tag, but so far, the mobile port is the cheapest version of Scythe: Digital Edition currently available. So if this sounds good, you can grab your copy from the Play Store widget below.