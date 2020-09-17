Asmodee Digital is best known for bringing many board games to Android thanks to its penchant for creating worthwhile digital ports of physical games. Despite the fact that board games are now more popular than ever, it would seem Asmodee has already worked through its catalog of easily-recognizable titles, such as Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne. This means Scythe: Digital Edition might not have the same name recognition as its forebearers, but it's still a quality release that captures the physical version's asymmetric competitive play.
Above, you can watch a short trailer for Scythe: Digital Edition, though it's hard to grasp what the gameplay offers from the video. More or less, this is an asymmetric competitive game that supports 1-5 players, though it also sports many familiar 4X mechanics. Each player will start with different resources at different starting locations but are free to conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, and build structures, making for a very open experience where player-choice matters.
Since this is a competitive game, the title includes pass-and-play for local multiplayer, but online play is also supported. Heck, you can even play solo if you wish, which is nice to see for those that don't currently have anyone to play with. Like the majority of Asmodee Digital games, Scythe: Digital Edition is a premium release, and it's available for $8.99, which is $11 cheaper than the Steam version. There are no ads or in-app purchases included, so what you see is what you get.
All in all, if you're a board game fanatic, or simply enjoy quality ports of enjoyable board games, Scythe: Digital Edition is a worthwhile release on Android. While the title could use a little more polish when it comes to the interface, everything works as expected, so it's hard to knock the game for a complicated UI. Sure, some may scoff at the $9 price-tag, but so far, the mobile port is the cheapest version of Scythe: Digital Edition currently available. So if this sounds good, you can grab your copy from the Play Store widget below.
Press Release
SCYTHE: DIGITAL EDITION LAUNCHES ON iOS AND ANDROID TODAY
Digital Mobile Edition Supports Cross-Platform Multiplayer with the Critically Acclaimed PC & Mac Versions
PARIS - Sept 16, 2020 - Asmodee Digital, a leader in video game entertainment inspired by board games, has announced that Scythe: Digital Edition is now available on iOS, iPadOS and Android. Based on the original dieselpunk-themed board game from designer Jamey Stegmaier, and featuring artwork from the board game’s original artist, Jakub Rozalski, Scythe: Digital Edition builds atop the acclaimed 2018 PC release, tailoring the experience to touch screen for mobile devices. To celebrate the launch, Asmodee Digital has released new screenshots, as well as a new launch trailer. The game is available now on the App Store for €8.99 / $9.99 and Google Play for €8.99 / $8.99.
Scythe is an engine-building asymmetric competitive board game set in an alternate 1920’s period. In the game, each player represents a fallen leader attempting to restore their honor and lead their faction to power in Europa. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, build structures and activate monstrous mechs.
Originally launched in summer 2016, the original Scythe board game captured the attention of tabletop fans, receiving $1.8M dollars in support from 17,739 backers on Kickerstarter in the span of only 30 days. Since then, the game has sold more than 308,000 units worldwide. In 2018 Scythe: Digital Edition was released on Steam and GOG for PC and Mac and earned accolades for its sterling visuals and polished gameplay. The mobile edition was developed by the Knights of Unity team and expands on the legacy of the original board game and digital edition by utilizing the signature aesthetics of Scythe and enabling cross-platform play, allowing PC, Mac, iOS and Android players to play together.
