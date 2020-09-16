I was always a big fan of the headphone jack — until I found a good pair of wireless earbuds and realized I was living in the past. Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are one of the best choices when it comes to Bluetooth buds thanks to their stellar battery life and solid sound. Right now, you can grab a brand-new International pair for just $93.99 on Amazon.

One of the complaints people make about wireless earbuds is that they have to be recharged. Luckily, the Galaxy Buds+ excel in battery life, offering up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge. And they come with a nifty case that can be wirelessly charged and holds an additional 11 or so hours. This deal is for the Cosmic Black version, but other colorways are available for a bit more coin. These are International models, so the manufacturer's warranty doesn't apply here in the US.

Of course, great battery life isn't the only thing these buds have going for them. They offer premium perks like in-ear detection, customizable touch controls, and solid sound quality. If you've been holding out on giving wireless earbuds a try, this might be the right time to check them out. We recommended them at the MSRP, and at this price? It's a major go.