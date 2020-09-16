Google just released Android 11, and many manufacturers have already started beta programs ahead of launching the new OS on their devices. Asus has just joined the list, as a post on the official ZenFone 6 community forum reveals.
The first beta comes to phones as a 1.3GB download. Other than all the regular Android 11 goodies, there are a few Asus-specific tweaks on board. Asus has introduced a "new ZenUI design," though we haven't seen how much the company has changed just yet. The manufacturer's custom PowerMaster has been added to the rest of the battery options in settings, and some launcher features have been removed: Smart group, icon alignment, and icon packs. The beta additionally brings gesture navigation support for third-party launchers.
The update is currently rolling out to those who have signed up to become part of the beta via the gear icon in the system update section in settings. Since this is the first beta, it might take a while until the stable build hits all ZenFone 6 units. Those who have purchased the latest entry to Asus' flagship series, the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro, will have to wait even longer, it seems — an Android 11 beta program has yet to be announced.
- Via:
- XDA Developers
Comments