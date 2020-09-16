The state of 5G still isn't great, but it's getting a little bit better today — for owners of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ who use T-Mobile as their cell provider, at least. T-Mobile launched its standalone 5G network last month, and now the company is rolling out an update to the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G that enables support for 5G that doesn't need to be anchored to 4G LTE.

Previously, Note 10+ 5G owners could use T-Mobile's 600MHz 5G, but they still heavily relied on the network's mid-band LTE signals. This meant that the 5G signal was limited to the range of 4G LTE. With this new update, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G devices should see better 5G connectivity extending farther into buildings, along with lower latency.

The update, which brings devices to version N976USQU3BTI5, also adds the August security patch and the usual bug fixes and nameless improvements — about 395MB in size, it's rolling out to T-Mobile users now. Be sure to head to your device settings and hit the "check for updates" button to pull down these shiny new improvements and upgrade your 5G experience.