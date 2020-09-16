Xbox Game Streaming officially launched yesterday, allowing you to stream nearly 200 Xbox games to your Android phone or tablet. The service has yet to launch on any other platforms, and Microsoft is sticking hard to the mobile requirement — despite their ability to run Android apps, both Chromebooks and Android TV are unsupported.

The Xbox support account on Twitter has confirmed that only phones and tablets running Android will be allowed to stream Xbox games. "Devices that run modified, alternate, or emulated versions of Android OS (including, but not limited to: Chrome OS, Fire OS, OxygenOS, Android TV, Android Auto, or BlueStacks) will not support cloud gaming," the account said. Apple devices running iOS are out of the question, due to Apple's bizarre restrictions on game streaming services.

Google's Stadia streaming service also doesn't currently support Android TV (even though it works well when sideloaded), but compatibility with Chromebooks and general PCs has been available since day one. Windows Central tested Xbox Game Streaming on a Chromebook earlier this year using a workaround, and the service appeared to work with minimal issues.

It does seem strange that Xbox Game Streaming has arbitrary software limitations when the games are running entirely in the cloud. Perhaps compatibility will be expanded in the coming months.