Samsung released the Galaxy S20+ 5G earlier this year, but you probably didn't buy one. The 6.7" device is equipped with a Quad HD+ 120hz Display, 4500mAh of battery power, and Space Zoom — so it's understandably expensive. But right now, you can pick up a brand new US variant S20+ 5G from Microsoft's eBay Outlet Store for $899.99.

The S20+ 5G packs 12GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage into a sleek, glassy form factor that comes in Cosmic Black. The camera system is Space Zoom capable with three lenses: 12MP ultra-wide and standard lenses, plus a 64MP telephoto sensor. The selfie shooter is a solid 10MP for sharp selfies. This phone's 120Hz Infinity-O display is one of Samsung's best panels: a Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED that is breathtaking no matter what you're watching YouTube or playing Fortnite, which is still available on Samsung's app store.

An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader makes sure your data stays secure, and the 4,500 mAh battery can be quickly recharged with 25W charging capabilities. 5G is in this device's name, which means it's ready for the future. It can use sub-6 and mmWave signals.

This is an unlocked US model which can be used on any carrier. If you're in the market for a premium Android experience, you can't do much better than Samsung's Galaxy S20+5G. We really liked the standard S20, but this phone is even better. And it'll probably be first in line to get One UI 3.0, which comes with a ton of cool new features.