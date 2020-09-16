Google has just announced that we have a September 30th Pixel event to look forward to. In the wake of the Pixel 4a's resounding success, expectations are high for the flagship follow-up. The pace of leaks has also picked up, and though some details are still unknown, and there's some disagreement about the particulars, we probably know most of what to expect from Google's upcoming Pixel 5.

What will it look like?

Both real-world photos and renders of the upcoming Pixel 5 have leaked, showing off the phone from pretty much all angles. Note that the photos are for a "Pixel 5s," but based on what we know right now, that name corresponds to the Pixel 5 (or, at least, a version of the Pixel 5).

Images of the phone side-by-side with the larger Pixel 4a 5G also leaked:

The pace of leaks has been picking up since Google officially outed the phone together with the 4a 5G. Previously, @xleaks7 published a handful of renders based on leaked CADs (via Pigtou) that showed what we considered a plausible design and more recent leaks have confirmed it.

The industrial design is immediately identifiable as a Pixel if you've seen last year's Pixel 4, the Pixel 4a, or leaked renders of the Pixel 4a XL Pixel 4a 5G. The physical configuration for the rear cameras appears mostly unchanged compared to the Pixel 4, though the flash has been moved to the top, and the cameras themselves might be tweaked — more on that later.

Google also looks to be dropping the Pixel 4's fancy face unlock tech, returning to the tried-and-true, much-loved, rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. The big, nearly bezel-less screen also means it probably won't have Soli Motion Gestures. We do get one of those snazzy modern hole-punch front-facing cameras, though, like the Pixel 4a. Unlike the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5 may manage perfect bezel symmetry, too, including the bottom. (It's a small point but I live for these sorts of tiny touches.) And while we originally thought that the Pixel 5 would have a textured or coated (presumably metal) body, a more recent leak suggests it may have a plastic back, so we aren't sure what sort of materials to expect now.

One phone or two?

Just one. While earlier this spring, we thought "bramble" might be a Pixel 5 XL, more recent developments point to it being the Pixel 4a 5G. (The Pixel lineup is weird now.) Based on specs, you could think of the Pixel 4a 5G as being a bigger and simultaneously cut-down version of the Pixel 5, as they share some internals. But Google places the name in a different lineup, and the Pixel 5 stands alone.

There may be one exception to this: The phone might come in two versions with and without mmWave support, and it's possible the "Pixel 5s" leak could correspond to a slightly different name for those two versions, but that should be the only difference; there probably won't be a bigger and smaller size like last year.

What are the specs?

We've had a few waves of leaks when it comes to technical specifications. Some details like the chipset are known with almost total certainty. Other details like precise battery size, screen dimensions, and refresh rate are a little less certain — though we trust the provenance of these more recent details, they lack the repeated corroboration other specs have. In short, take some of what's below with a grain of salt; it could change:

Specs Screen ~6" OLED w/ hole-punch camera Chipset Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (there may be other sizes) Battery 4,000mAh Cameras Primary: 12.2MP (probably identical to the Pixel 4's)

Secondary: Wide-angle Dimensions 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.1 mm (0.4mm thicker at the camera bump) Headphone jack No. Misc Capacitive fingerprint sensor, reverse wireless charging.

We know it will have a Snapdragon 765G chipset — the same as the recent OnePlus Nord, Moto Edge, and Vivo X50 Pro. While that means it might not have "flagship" level performance like some thousand dollar phones packing the Snapdragon 865, we're not worried.

Leaks regarding the Pixel 5's screen tend to disagree. Some have claimed we'll get a 90Hz panel, others 120Hz. Based on sources, I'm more confident in the 90Hz claim, but we could ultimately see either, and resolution is still a question.

Based on some information dug up in Android 11, the Pixel 5 will probably have reverse wireless charging for topping up other devices. I also expect the primary camera configuration will be similar (if not identical) to last year's Pixel 4, but Google may be swapping the telephoto for a wide-angle.

If the 4,000mAh battery leak is to be believed, Google is seriously stepping up when it comes to longevity on its flagship phones. Last year's Pixel 4 phones had middling-to-poor battery life, so this will be an appreciated change, if true. The same goes for storage, with several sources now confirming that 128GB will likely be the "base" size as it was for the Pixel 4a — though we aren't sure if other larger sizes will be offered.

The Pixel 5 also marks a return of the capacitive fingerprint sensor, which brings us to...

What features will it lose versus the Pixel 4?

Based on leaks, we are confident that the Pixel 5 will technically "lose" a few features compared to the Pixel 4. With the new edge-to-edge screen design, there's no real space left in the bezels. That means a more svelte design, but it also means we're almost certainly losing both Soli's Motion Sense gestures and face unlock — all those sensors need some serious space, and hence the Pixel 4's bezelicious forehead. Unless Google is somehow able to embed them beneath the screen and simultaneously hide that fact until now (which is pretty unlikely), you can probably count them out.

There's just no space for all those sensors.

We're also sure there won't be an "XL" version of the Pixel 5. Although the Pixel 4a 5G may fit the bill as an XL-variant for some, and it has similar specs, Google has placed it in a different series.

Will it have 5G?

Yes. The Snapdragon 765G chipset supports 5G and the FCC filings for the phone show 5G frequencies. However, some models at the FCC don't have 5G mmWave support, and there might be slightly different versions of the phone with and without that technology (though they could just be carrier or regional variants, we aren't sure).

In short, all this means the Pixel 5 should support 5G networks — if you care. We don't.

How much will it cost?

Pricing hasn't leaked. However, a recent survey likely attributed to Google asked respondents to compare a $349 "Google Pixel Phone" to a $699 "Premium Google Pixel Phone." While there's no way to be sure it was a genuine poll from Google, given that Google is moving to a less-expensive chipset and given the frequent complaints about flagship Pixel pricing in the last few years, a $700 price tag seems plausible — or, at least, possible.

When will it come out?

Announcement on September 30th.

Google has revealed its next hardware event will happen on September 30th (and you can anticipate our live coverage then). At the event, the company promises we'll learn about "new Pixel phones," all but name-dropping the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, so expect the phones to be announced then.

Previously, Google outed another date on its French blog, saying that pre-orders would open on October 8th. Historically, you've been able to pre-order Pixels on the date of their announcement, so either Google is changing how it's handling pre-orders, not all regions are getting it at the same time, or the timeline has changed since that leak. This has been a year of delays for Google, so the dates could easily have been shuffled around.

Also note, Google has been upfront that the Pixel 5 isn't coming to India or Singapore at all.