We're all looking for ways to stay safe while we're out and about these days. You're masked up, you've got your sanitizer, and you're in and out of the store as quick as you can be. Wouldn't it be better if you could do it even faster, though? In another update to its Shopping tab, Google has introduced some safety-geared features to help you do just that.

While searching Google Shopping, you can now filter your results by "Nearby," or just add "near me" to your search to see products available locally. Google will show you a map and list of stores stocking the items you need. This allows you to check their inventory for items that match your search while seeing the hours and distance of each location. Google will also display whether the stores offer curbside pickup, in-store pickup, or delivery, to help you limit your contact and time spent.

These days, limiting your time out is important. With features like Google Shopping's new "Nearby" filter, you can plan your shopping trips more easily without having to go out and browse. The feature is live now, and you can try it out for yourself today. Stay safe out there!