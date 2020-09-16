Mozilla rolled out the rewritten version of Firefox for Android last month, following over a year of development and various Firefox Preview releases. The update faced some criticism due to interface changes and a lack of support for most third-party extensions, but Mozilla has already pushed one update attempting to improve the new Firefox, and now yet another update is about to roll out.
Firefox 81 RC1 has just been released, so the new version should start rolling out on the Play Store soon, assuming no last-minute bugs are discovered. The most notable new feature is the in-browser Downloads page, which was in the older Firefox, but not the new codebase. Now you don't have to open your phone's file manager to check downloaded files. Mozilla has also brought back support for external download manager apps.
There are a few other changes, too. A new 'Open in app' menu option has been added for sites with the native Android app currently installed, tabs have the option of closing automatically after a set period of time, and opening a new tab immediately selects the search/address bar. Mozilla is also using Google's new in-app review API to ask users to give Firefox a rating on the Play Store, if they haven't already.
While it is nice to see the new codebase rapidly developing, despite the recent downsizing of Mozilla, there's still not widespread support for extensions. The company previously said an option to install all extensions would arrive in Firefox Nightly sometime this month, but there doesn't seem to be much progress in the public tracking page.
Firefox 81 should start rolling out on the Play Store soon, but if you want to try the Release Candidate 1, you can download it from APKMirror.
- Source:
- Mozilla (GitHub)
