Disney has announced that it's continuing Disney+'s international expansion in Europe. Starting today, the service will come to eight more European countries. This follows March's launch in the UK and other Western European markets. The platform also arrived in India shortly after.

The company has also announced pricing for the individual territories. Most countries pay the same monthly €6.99 or yearly €69.99 as other markets dealing in the currency. Check out the full list here:

€6.99/€69.99 in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, and Luxembourg

69 NOK/689 NOK in Norway

69 SEK/689 in Sweden

59 DKK/589 DKK in Denmark

If you live in one of these countries, you'll be able to access the streaming service on "nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch," free from ads. You're allowed to have up to four concurrent streams, and you'll have unlimited downloads on up to ten devices. There are also Kids Profiles with a child-friendly UI and appropriate content.

With the latest additions, Disney+ is now officially available in 22 countries.