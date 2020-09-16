Most budget and mid-range phones don't usually have the most impressive camera setups, but Samsung is looking to change that — at least in the Indian market. 91mobiles is reporting that the Korean tech giant is set to launch a camera-centric Galaxy F series of phones very soon.

Details on these Galaxy F phones are sparse, but sources say that they'll be priced between Rs 15,000 (~$204 USD) and Rs 20,000 (~$272 USD). 91mobile's article does have some conflicting information; their title says the phones will launch by the end of this month, but the text says the first Galaxy F phone is set to launch at the beginning of October. Whatever the date actually is, these phones are probably debuting in two to three weeks. The first one will allegedly only be available online, but it may make its way to stores later.

It is somewhat surprising that no details on the Galaxy F have leaked, but given that it's already the middle of September, we should be hearing about these phones officially very soon.