Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, but I still have a few standouts to share with everyone today. First and foremost, the popular rhythm game Cytus II is currently available for free along with the well-reviewed notes app Lecture Notes. Lovecraft's Untold Stories is also available, and you can grab it at a steep discount, so don't miss out. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Touch (Pro - No ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Agent Shot 3D - Cop shooting and chasing game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Push them all 3D - Smart block puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Becker cat's adventures $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Slender man RE $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bermuda Triangle Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Distraction Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Premium English Irregular Verbs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Everyday Key $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- MC50 Programmable Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SoundHound ∞ - Music Discovery & Hands-Free Player $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- All in one browser Mediabook Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Naked King $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bug School: Learn Kindergarten Skills $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pirate world Ocean break $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gordon Streaman $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timen Runner $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aeon's End $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BuildFall 2 🏠 : Drag👆, Stack👌, Smash👇 $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- EXA Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vera Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
