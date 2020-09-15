Quibi launched earlier this year to less-than-rave reviews. Creating video content exclusively for mobile consumption is an intriguing idea, but the execution left a lot to be desired. The app didn't even support Chromecasting until recently. Now the streaming service is teaming up with T-Mobile to offer free six month subscriptions. This isn't the first time T-Mobile has joined up with Quibi, but now that quarantine fever is setting in, maybe you'll actually take them up on it?

Technically, what's on offer here is six months of Quibi's ad-supported plan for free. It's normally $4.99 a month, but T-Mobile is allowing its customers to sign up for this extended trial through its T-Mobile Tuesdays app and website. Those crazy enough to have checked out a free trial of Quibi previously won't be eligible for this new offer.

It's worth pointing out that subscriptions will automatically renew after six months unless users specifically go into Quibi's account settings and cancel. I guess Quibi's got to keep customers around somehow. But I don't want to hate on the streaming service too much. Compared to Netflix, Quibi is basically a newborn at this point in terms of features. And that one show with Anna Kendrick was kinda fun, right?

To redeem your free Quibi before it's too late, download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from APK Mirror or the Play Store and log in with your T-Mobile account credentials. You'll need the Quibi app, too, since you can't watch it on a computer.