Whether you're out trying to shave off that quarantine weight or at home cozying up with a good book, you probably want some headphones to fend off distractions and keep you in the zone — you need to concentrate and you need a solution at a decent price. Anker has an offering for you, with its Soundcore Spirit Pro Bluetooth earbuds at just $22 ($17 off) at Amazon.

With IP68 water and dust resistance, you won't have to worry about sweat while you're out for your jog — or reading, I don't judge. You won't have to worry about dropping your buds down the couch, either, with included shirt and cable clips. Anker also promises 10 hours of playtime, so you should be set for the duration of your listening session. The earbuds also offer dual EQ modes and noise isolation, to help you drown out unwanted noise.

While the buds are a bit old — they still use micro USB — you can't really fault them at the price. It's a solid deal for a solid product. Grab Anker's Soundcore Spirit Pro Bluetooth earbuds in black (grey) for just $22 ($17 off) at Amazon today.