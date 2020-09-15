OnePlus is on its 18th OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, and this update primarily focuses on improving the gaming experience. It does come with a few other fixes and minor additions, as well as the latest September security patch.
Here's the changelog:
- System
- Fixed the known issues with screen recorder
- Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.09
- Updated GMS package to 2020.08
- Game space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
- Community
- Add the Best Answer function, which allows you to mark others' answers. Best Answer will also be rewarded with experience points
- Add mall function, you can buy mobile phones and other OnePlus products more conveniently
- Optimized the log information capture function
As mentioned, Open Beta 18 for the OP7 line is mostly gaming-focused. It adds a new toolbox to switch how notifications are handled, as well as a small quick reply window for WhatsApp and something to prevent accidental touches. There's also some new OnePlus Community-related stuff that the most dedicated OnePlus fans can see above.
The update is available now via OTA to those already running the Open Beta. Alternatively, if you're still on a stable build and would like to join the beta, you can download the full Open Beta 18 file here.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
