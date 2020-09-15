Phones these days can use up a lot of power, especially when using GPS and playing music simultaneously. That's why it's important to have a car charger you trust. Aukey is one of the most popular choices for third-party chargers, and now Amazon has a killer deal on the company's 30W fast charger that has USB-C and USB-A plugins. The Dual PD charger retails for $14.99 usually, but right now there's a coupon you can use to get it for just $7.49 — 50% off.

This charger can provide rapid battery replenishments thanks to its 30W fast charging capability. That's pretty great, especially for a car charger. The USB-C port allows for easy connections with modern-day devices, and there's even an old school USB 2.4A port to make sure older connectors aren't left hungry for more power.

The charger even protects against going overvoltage, overcurrent, and overtemperature, so you can rest easy knowing your devices aren't getting more power than they can safely handle. Despite going for $14.99 normally, there's a special coupon you can use to save 50% right now. When you navigate to the product page on Amazon, be sure to click the orange coupon button to activate the savings.