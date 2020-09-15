Wear OS has fallen by the wayside in recent years, but the updates coming with Android 11 offer some encouragement. Diesel has been experimenting with translucent designs for a while now, and the company's newest release takes it to the next level. The DT2023 is a limited-edition version of the Fadelite DT2021 watch. It's a collaboration between Diesel and digital artist Mad Dog Jones — and I don't know if I love it or hate it.

The watch's internals are standard enough: it runs Wear OS powered by a Snapdragon 3100 processor and 512MB of RAM. It has built-in GPS, NFC, heart rate tracking, and multiple life-preserving battery modes. The round display measures 1.19" with a resolution of 390x390 and PPI of 328. Like all Wear OS watches these days, it's compatible with both Android and iOS.

But where this wearable stands out is in the design. The 43mm watch sports a super vivid, retro-futuristic look. It's built with interchangeable transparent TPU and comes with boldly colored straps and a "one-of-a-kind" cleaning cloth. It's a lot, and I'm not sure if that's in a good way or a bad way. Regardless of whether you like it or not, I think it's safe to say whoever wears this will stand out in a crowd.

It's not clear how long it will last, since this is a limited-edition product. While the standard DT2021 watch is available in the US for $275, the DT2023 is showing up in the UK and select other regions for a price of £279 (about $358). Stateside pricing and availability are yet unknown.