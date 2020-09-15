CBS All Access might have had the most lukewarm reception of a new streaming service to date when it launched in late 2014, though the mountain of new terrible Star Trek shows has given it periodic bumps in subscriber counts. Now that CBS has merged with Viacom (after splitting in 2005), the combined media conglomerate is preparing to re-launch CBS All Access with more content and a new name.

ViacomCBS announced today that CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ starting in 2021. The move comes after the service has already started adding Viacom-owned content to All Access, including movies and shows from Paramount, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and others. The company plans to expand its content offerings to "more than 30,000 episodes and movies" by the time the rebrand takes effect.

Viacom has historically been hesitant to bring most of its productions to other streaming services, so there's certainly a market for something that has a decent backlog of shows and cartoons from the company. The company has experimented with limited services like NickHits and Pluto TV, but nothing as extensive as the plans for Paramount+.