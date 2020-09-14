After years of playing catch-up with Google Play Music, YouTube Music finally got the ability to let you upload your purchased song library in March. However, that much-requested addition comes with a caveat: You need a premium subscription to cast your songs to smart speakers, which extends even to the ones you uploaded. Some findings by 9to5Google indicate that Google is planning to fix this soon enough.

A couple of code strings from the latest YouTube Music app point to the incoming change. Once implemented, the app will let free account holders cast their uploaded library to a smart speaker — a feature currently reserved for paying members (though casting to smart displays is available for all). However, YouTube Music will clear any song other than your own from the queue after giving you a warning. None of this will affect you if you’re already on the Premium tier.

YouTube Music already lets you play your uploaded tracks in the background and download them for offline listening, but the casting restriction remained in place for some reason. The feature porting process has picked up pace after Google announced it would kill Play Music this fall, but YTM has still got some catching up to do. If you still haven’t transferred your owned library over, you can use our handy guide to get it done before you lose access to Play Music.