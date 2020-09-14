YouTube is exploding as a streaming platform, but that doesn't always make it easy to know when your favorite channels will be live. You often have to scroll through your front page or subscriptions to see who's currently streaming — never mind who's planning to stream. YouTube is constantly trying out new features to improve the user experience, and its latest test involves a new section in the subscriptions tab, to make it easier to find upcoming live content and Premieres.



The new feed in the subscriptions tab is called "Upcoming live and premieres." For users involved in the test, this feed will display separately from the recently released videos you normally find. Live streams and Premieres scheduled to begin soonest will appear first in the feed, followed by content that launches later. You can set reminders for these events by clicking the infamous bell and you'll be notified when the stream or Premiere begins.

YouTube states that testing will begin with a small group of desktop users while feedback is gathered, so it might be worth checking to see if you're included. Regardless, keep an eye out for the feature in the coming months.