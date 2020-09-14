A number of people are encountering an error message from the Play Store where the app claims that it cannot install apps because "the settings on this device" don't allow it to. This appears despite previously normal behavior and no changes to settings.

Updating a couple dozen apps when suddenly... pic.twitter.com/5r71DB86uY — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 11, 2020

Android Police's Artem Russakovskii posted the prompts — which allow him to send feedback about the incident — he got from the Play Store while updating a couple dozen apps. Those updates did eventually complete, though he did land on an blank page with a message of "app not found."

A few other users have said that they've come across the same error, two of them noting that they were on Android 10. If you've seen it as well, let us know along with pertinent details about your device and what led up to the event.