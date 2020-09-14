There was a lot to love about the new Galaxy series when Samsung dropped its S20 trio earlier this year: Gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED displays, long-lasting batteries, and sophisticated camera systems to please all levels of photographers. With today's special deal, you can now save $200 on a brand new factory unlocked Galaxy S20, S20+, and even the exorbitant S20 Ultra at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.

The Galaxy S20 series is packed with some of the best Samsung tech available, including large screens, multi-pieced camera systems with optional 100x super resolution zoom (only on S20 Ultra), and fast 5G connectivity for all compatible GSM and CDMA networks. Under the hood of each of these devices sits Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, large batteries worthy enough to withstand all-day use, and plenty of RAM.

The devices featured in today's deal come in a variety of colors and storage options, though combination availability will vary based on which marketplace you purchase your phone from. They are all factory unlocked directly from Samsung and will work on both GSM and CDMA networks. You don't need any special coupons or codes to take advantage of this deal; simply choose your store below, add an S20 to your cart, and check out.

Buy: