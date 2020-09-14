Ever since Nokia was sold to HMD Global back in 2016, the company has taken on a new life. Many of its devices are Android One phones that run stock software with guaranteed updates. Now the company is announcing a special event on September 22 that promises to unveil a new chapter in Nokia history.

Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, tweeted out an invite showing a lovely illuminated night sky. According to the evite, the event on Tuesday, September 22, will kick off a new chapter for Nokia — and there's going to be a special guest along for the ride. A hashtag on the image promises that whatever is unveiled will be the #OnlyGadgetYouNeed. 🤔

Mark your calendars! On 22 September at 4pm GMT, we will announce a great new line-up of Nokia phones, competition giveaways, and a very special guest. Follow @Nokiamobile for more details #onlygadgetyouneed pic.twitter.com/z7umZ9Jtk9 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 14, 2020

The event will feature giveaways, a special guest, and of course, some new Nokia phones. One of the phones featured is likely to be the Nokia 8.3, which the company seems to enjoy announcing multiple times. HMD Global recently picked up 230 million dollars in new funding from the likes of Google and Qualcomm — maybe some of that is going to be used on this flashy new event?